What the papers say – June 29

Movements within the upper echelons of the civil service make headlines on Monday, while funding for schools and the coronavirus also make an appearance.

The Times leads with a decade-long schools rebuilding plan which is to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

Tomorrow's front page:'PM pledges a decade of spending on schools'#TomorrowsPapersTodayRead more here:https://t.co/VuPz922sqp pic.twitter.com/RfMwofXZ7A — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 28, 2020

The Daily Telegraph leads on changes at the civil service following the ousting of Sir Mark Sedwill. The paper reports that Mr Johnson will look to reform Whitehall by “recruiting more Brexiteers”.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “PM wants Brexiteer to head the Civil Service”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wzuzebtPow — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 28, 2020

While The Guardian treats the news as a “victory for Cummings” – a reference to the PM’s senior aide Dominic Cummings who has had a “tense relationship” with Sir Mark.

Guardian front page, Monday 29 June 2020: UK's top civil servant quits in victory for Cummings pic.twitter.com/fXuglZG7BQ — The Guardian (@guardian) June 28, 2020

The Financial Times says Mr Johnson is subjecting the civil service to a “shake-up”, while the Daily Express says the Prime Minister has taken an axe to Whitehall.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday June 29 https://t.co/pqier5PRnG pic.twitter.com/KxnwyLVVQL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 28, 2020

Metro carries a quote from the government’s scientific advisory group Sage as Sir Jeremy Farrar said Britain is “on a knife edge” in its battle with Covid-19.

The i claims that businessman Richard Desmond discussed plans for the Westferry Printworks scheme with Mr Johnson, a development which has seen Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick come under pressure after he granted approval for the £1 billion development.

Monday's front page: Tory donor in planning row lobbied Johnson over lunch#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NprLOKtF3l — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 28, 2020

The Independent claims that lives were lost because of the Government’s decision to create “privatised mega-labs” to process Covid-19 swabs.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Revealed: how slow start and flawed decisions on Covid testing cost lives #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/D9xqgSGMhl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 28, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with calls from Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham for the Government to address the north-south divide in any post-Covid-19 recovery plans.

The Daily Mail reports on the impact of NHS infection controls on delays to knee and hip operations.

And the Daily Star leads with the “racist abuse hell” suffered by boxer Tyson Fury.