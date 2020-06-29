No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for fourth day running – Sturgeon

Scotland has recorded no new deaths from people who have tested positive for coronavirus for a fourth consecutive day, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, she said the latest figures showed no new deaths within the previous 24 hours, with the total remaining at 2,482.

She said: “This is the fourth day in a row when no deaths of patients confirmed through a test have been recorded in Scotland.”

She added: “Now, of course, two of these days have been weekends and we know that registration can be artificially low at weekends, and we may see more deaths registered later this week.

“But there’s no doubt that these recent figures demonstrate beyond any doubt how much progress Scotland has made in tackling Covid and that is down to the efforts and sacrifices of everyone across the country.

“I want again to say a heartfelt thank you to all of you for that.”

Ms Sturgeon said five more people tested positive for the virus since Sunday, taking the total to 18,241.

A total of 740 patients were in Scottish hospitals with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, down 38 in 24 hours. Of these, 10 were intensive care, a fall of three.