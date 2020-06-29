Wimbledon’s return will be worth the wait, Kate tells tennis fans

The Duchess of Cambridge has narrated a video to mark what would have been the opening day of Wimbledon, telling tennis fans it will be “worth the wait”.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), urged supporters of the championships to bide their time until they are back on the edges of their seats.

The duchess, a keen tennis fan, said in the short film released by the AELTC: “350 days, 14 hours and 12 minutes between the last ball hit and when the next was meant to be.

“Over the years, your support has shaped this historic event. No matter the time of day, nor the names on the scoreboard, you have always been there come rain or shine.

“This year, sadly though, things are very different, but we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of seats again, and celebrate again.

Kate reacting as she watches a match in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)

“So when the time is right and we open the gates, we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait.”

Advertising

The video featured archive images of players and supporters at Wimbledon throughout the decades.

Cancellation of the 2020 championships was announced by the AELTC in April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 134th tournament will instead be staged from June 28 to July 11 2021.