Landlord in cross-border village laments continuing pub lockdown in Wales

A landlord whose inn is yards from the Shropshire-Powys border is facing the “bizarre” prospect of staying shut – within sight of two reopened pubs in England.

Drinkers in Llanymynech, which is divided by the England-Wales border, will be able to return to the Cross Keys and the Bradford Arms on Saturday.

But the nearby Dolphin Inn, which is in Wales, will remain shut until the Welsh Government gives permission for pubs to reopen.

John Turner, landlord of The Dolphin pub (Jacob King/PA)

The Dolphin’s landlord, John Turner, plans to sample the beer at the village’s other pubs on Saturday.

The 56-year-old, who is originally from east London, said: “Obviously it’s a difficult situation because we are probably one of the only pubs that are on the border with pubs across the road within the same village.

“They will be opening their doors at the Bradford Arms and Cross Keys, which are both in England, only 50 yards away.

“The centre of the road is the border so we won’t be allowed to open our doors – and that’s quite frustrating.”

The Bradford Arms will also reopen on Saturday (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Turner, who can see both of the Llanymynech’s other free houses from his front step, said of the cross-border difference in regulations: “We’ve had issues like this before, but this situation is quite bizarre.

“I think it’s 101 days today since we shut. The longer I’m on shutdown, the more money it costs.”

Asked what he planned to do next Saturday, Mr Turner said he would be observing social distancing at the village’s other pubs.

“I will pop over the pubs at some point and see the other landlords,” he said.

“We have never competed. At the end of the day it’s a fantastic community village.”