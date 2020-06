Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling and Edinburgh Zoo reopened to visitors on Monday, as part of Scotland’s phased plan to ease out of the lockdown crisis.

Staff remove the temporary closed signs at the entrance as Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling prepared to reopen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It was a wet start to the morning – but there was a warm welcome in store (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two giraffes poke their heads out from their enclosure to see what’s going on (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Staff direct traffic as visitors queue to enter the park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A giraffe is curious about the new arrivals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The lion reserve at Blair Drummond Safari Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lion cubs in their reserve (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

Meanwhile, visitors at Edinburgh Zoo were reminded of coronavirus precautions (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two-year-old Murray Hunter and his toy lemur wait excitedly at the front of the queue (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Dharma the Sumatran tiger can’t see what all the fuss is about (Jane Barlow/PA)

One of the zoo’s attractions is watching the keepers feed the penguins (Jane Barlow/PA)

Here’s looking at you, kid! (Jane Barlow/PA)