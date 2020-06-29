Greece ‘bans UK flights until July 15’

Greece has extended its ban on flights from the UK until July 15, it has been reported.

Flights will remain restricted even after Greece reopens its borders to international visitors on Wednesday, sources told the Athens News Agency.

The policy was agreed at a meeting of government officials chaired by prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He reportedly said: “The whole opening procedure is dynamic and the data will be continuously evaluated.”

Flights from Sweden are also included in the extended ban.

Tui, the UK’s biggest tour operator, was due to serve four Greek islands when it resumes its operations for UK customers on July 11.