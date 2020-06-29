Menu

Advertising

Greece ‘bans UK flights until July 15’

UK News | Published:

Flights will remain restricted even after Greece reopens its borders to international visitors on Wednesday, sources told the Athens News Agency.

Planes

Greece has extended its ban on flights from the UK until July 15, it has been reported.

Flights will remain restricted even after Greece reopens its borders to international visitors on Wednesday, sources told the Athens News Agency.

The policy was agreed at a meeting of government officials chaired by prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He reportedly said: “The whole opening procedure is dynamic and the data will be continuously evaluated.”

Flights from Sweden are also included in the extended ban.

Tui, the UK’s biggest tour operator, was due to serve four Greek islands when it resumes its operations for UK customers on July 11.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News