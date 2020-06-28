What the papers say – June 28

Efforts to revitalise Britain in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak are among the main topics leading the Sunday papers.

The Observer warns unemployment levels will hit 1980s levels without more Government support for businesses struggling due to the pandemic.

But the Sunday Express strikes a more upbeat tone, leading on Boris Johnson’s pledge that Britain will grow “faster and better than ever before”.

The Mail on Sunday echoes that theme, reporting the Prime Minister will spend “tens of billions of pounds” to save the economy from disaster.

Schools, hospitals and offices are being advised by the Government to consider rehearsing responses to terror attacks in the wake of the Reading stabbings, The Independent reports.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick rejected advice from senior officials to block a controversial property deal, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Johnson is overhauling Whitehall, with senior civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill set to be the biggest name to be removed.

The Sunday Mirror reports on an intensive care nurse’s “miracle” baby birth in the face of cancer and Covid-19.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a car crashed on Top Gear by Paddy McGuinness had failed an MOT test weeks earlier.