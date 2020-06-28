Stabbing in Glasgow sees street cordoned off

Part of a street in Glasgow has been cordoned off after someone was stabbed in a “targeted assault” on Sunday afternoon.

Police say there is no wider threat to the public following the incident on Argyle Street.

Officers were called to the scene, at the junction with James Watt street, just after midday.

Inspector Gareth Griffiths said: “We were called around 12.10pm on Sunday, 28 June, to a report of an assault in Argyle Street, Glasgow.

“Officers are currently at the scene. We believe this was a targeted assault and we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public.”