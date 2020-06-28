Advertising
Stabbing in Glasgow sees street cordoned off
Police say there is no wider threat to the public following a ‘targeted assault’ on Argyle Street.
Part of a street in Glasgow has been cordoned off after someone was stabbed in a “targeted assault” on Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the scene, at the junction with James Watt street, just after midday.
Inspector Gareth Griffiths said: “We were called around 12.10pm on Sunday, 28 June, to a report of an assault in Argyle Street, Glasgow.
“Officers are currently at the scene. We believe this was a targeted assault and we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public.”
