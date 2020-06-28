Man charged after firework thrown at Liver Building amid title celebrations

A 19-year-old man has been charged with causing criminal damage to the Liver Building after a firework was thrown amid celebrations after Liverpool won the Premier League.

Merseyside Police said Matthew Egglesden, of Turning Lane, Scarisbrick, Lancashire, has been charged with causing criminal damage and firing fireworks in a public place.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday.

CHARGE | 19 year old man charged with criminal damage after fireworks were fired at Liver building on Friday night – Click the link for more: https://t.co/3eJdDktK6N — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) June 28, 2020

The force said £10,000 worth of damage was caused to the building on the city’s waterfront after the firework landed on a balcony on Friday night.

Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered at the Pier Head for a second night of celebrations after the club became champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Thursday.

Police said officers were subject to violent confrontations and had glasses and bottles thrown at them as the celebrations continued in the city centre into the early hours.

Two officers suffered minor injuries to their backs when items were thrown at them as they went into the crowd to help a 32-year-old man who suffered serious head injuries in an assault, the force said.

Craig Campbell, of Lemon Street in Kirkdale, was charged with grievous bodily harm following the attack and is due before magistrates on Monday.

Fifteen others who were arrested for offences of public order, affray and being drunk and disorderly were released on bail, a force spokesman said.

In a joint statement with police and Liverpool City Council, the football club condemned the scenes as “wholly inappropriate”.

The statement said: “The potential danger of a second peak of Covid-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown.”

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson wrote a letter to the people of Liverpool to express his “sadness and disappointment”.

He said: “Seeing thousands of people congregating at the Pier Head into the early hours and the ugly scenes shared on social media afterwards was heartbreaking to see.”