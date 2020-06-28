Glasgow stabbing not linked to Park Inn attack

A stabbing in Glasgow on Sunday is not linked to Friday’s attack at the Park Inn Hotel, Police Scotland said.

Officers were called to Argyle Street at the junction with James Watt Street just after midday on Sunday.

Part of the street was cordoned off after the “targeted attack”.

Inspector Gareth Griffiths said: “Police were called around 12.10pm on Sunday June 28, to a report of an assault in Argyle Street, Glasgow.

“Officers are currently at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and that there is no threat to the wider public.

“This is not being treated as linked to the incident in West George Street, Glasgow, on Friday June 26, or any nearby hotels or accommodation.”

Six people were injured, including a police officer, during the attack at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street on Friday.

A suspect was shot by officers during the incident and has been named as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan.