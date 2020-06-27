Advertising
Two winners to share Saturday’s £15 million Lottery jackpot
The winning numbers were 15, 02, 37, 43, 33, 19 and the bonus number was 12.
Two ticket-holders have shared Saturday’s £15 million Lotto jackpot.
Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they can claim a £7.5 million prize.
The winning numbers were 15, 02, 37, 43, 33, 19, and the bonus number was 12.
Four ticketholders matched five balls plus the bonus number to win £1 million each.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser, said: “What amazing news for two ticket-holders who are sharing tonight’s £15 million ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpot. Each of these lucky winners has scooped £7.5 million.
“We’re urging players to check their tickets online to see if they might be one of Lotto’s latest big winners – The National Lottery results are always available on the website and via the National Lottery App.”
Set of balls 11 and draw machine Arthur were used for Saturday’s draw.
Advertising
A total of 118 winners matched five numbers to win £1,750 each, while 7,090 ticketholders matched four to win £140 and 154,785 matched three to win £30 each.
Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 15, 39, 38, 11, 29 and the Thunderball number was 08.
There were no top prize winners in either the Thunderball or Lotto HotPicks.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.