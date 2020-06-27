Two winners to share Saturday’s £15 million Lottery jackpot

Two ticket-holders have shared Saturday’s £15 million Lotto jackpot.

Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they can claim a £7.5 million prize.

The winning numbers were 15, 02, 37, 43, 33, 19, and the bonus number was 12.

Four ticketholders matched five balls plus the bonus number to win £1 million each.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser, said: “What amazing news for two ticket-holders who are sharing tonight’s £15 million ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpot. Each of these lucky winners has scooped £7.5 million.

“We’re urging players to check their tickets online to see if they might be one of Lotto’s latest big winners – The National Lottery results are always available on the website and via the National Lottery App.”

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Arthur were used for Saturday’s draw.

A total of 118 winners matched five numbers to win £1,750 each, while 7,090 ticketholders matched four to win £140 and 154,785 matched three to win £30 each.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 15, 39, 38, 11, 29 and the Thunderball number was 08.

There were no top prize winners in either the Thunderball or Lotto HotPicks.