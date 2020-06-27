Menu

Terror police charge man with murder after Reading attack

UK News | Published:

Saadallah is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A man has been charged after three men died and several others were injured in a knife attack in Reading.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails (Thames Valley Police)

James Furlong, 36, and his friends David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett died after the incident in the Berkshire town’s Forbury Gardens shortly before 7pm on June 20.

A further three people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries and have since been released from hospital.

Khairi Saadallah (Facebook)

The attack was declared as a terrorism incident by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, and Counter Terrorism Policing South East continues to lead the investigation.

