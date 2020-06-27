Post Office resumes travel money services

The Post Office is re-activating travel money services across the UK that had previously been paused.

Post Office Travel Money said it is restarting its online foreign currency exchange service and its branch pre-order operation.

Both services were previously suspended in late March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Post Office accounts for one in every four UK currency transactions.

As a result of the move, customers will be able to order more than 60 currencies online for next day home delivery or collection from all 11,500 Post Office branches.

Same day online “click and collect” delivery services will also be available at selected branches nationwide from July 1.

The Post Office said its exchange rate research has found sterling is still around 8.2% weaker against the euro than in the middle of February.

But compared with a year ago, the exchange rate is just 1.4% lower.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money said: “We have been monitoring the position carefully in recent weeks and are aware of growing consumer interest in holidays as lockdown rules have relaxed.”

He added: “We’re following FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) advice closely and we advise holidaymakers to do the same.”

Post Office Travel Money said that with the ongoing uncertainty about future Covid-19 developments, customers purchasing currency online or from its branch network can be reassured of a refund guarantee in the event of a holiday cancellation, subject to evidence being provided.

The resumption of travel money services follows the Post Office’s announcement on June 17 that its travel insurance products were back on sale. Cover for contracting coronavirus while overseas is now included as standard across the full Post Office Travel Insurance product range.

This ensures that customers are protected for emergency medical and repatriation costs – provided they only travel when there are no Foreign Office restrictions in place.

The Foreign Office currently advises British nationals against all but essential international travel.