Body found in search for teenager Noah Donohoe

A body has been found by police searching for missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe.

Police believe the body found in North Belfast at around 9.45am on Saturday is that of the missing 14-year-old, who has not been seen since last Sunday evening.

Officers said they are continuing to provide support to his family and they have appealed to the public to refrain from speculation.

On Friday, officers found a bag containing the teenager’s laptop, which was examined by specialist officers.

Update in the search for Noah Donohoe. pic.twitter.com/VNh9cC4SMj — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) June 27, 2020

The discovery came after a member of the public responded to a specific appeal by police for help to find the bag.

Superintendent Muir Clark described the discovery of the bag as “significant”.

A huge search operation has been taking place all week to find Noah, who was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road.

Police believe he may have fallen from his bicycle and hurt his head.