Queen thanks service personnel and veterans ahead of Armed Forces Day

The Queen has thanked serving members of the military and veterans for their work ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

In the year that marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the commemoration will mostly be celebrated virtually for the first time in history, with military bands performing via the Armed Forces Facebook and Twitter pages.

On Saturday, the Red Arrows will fly over Scarborough, where official celebrations were due to be held, the British Army’s Catterick Garrison, and RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire.

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows pass over the Horseguards Parade during a flypast in central London to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day (Yui Mok/PA)

In a statement, the Queen said: “The Duke of Edinburgh and I join many around the United Kingdom in celebrating Armed Forces Day, and the efforts of our military both at home and overseas.

“Today provides an opportunity for thanks, and a recognition of the dedication and risks faced by those serving our nation.

“We also have cause to thank veterans, who continue to contribute to our way of life, long after they leave the Armed Forces.

“Having had members of my family serve in each of the Armed Services, I know only too well of the pride service personnel take in their duty.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I send my warmest best wishes to you all, your families, and the entire Armed Forces community.”