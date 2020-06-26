In pictures: Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League triumph

Liverpool secured the Premier League title after a dominant season, with fans gathering around Anfield once the news was confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were assured of their 19th league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City on Thursday night.

Here are some of the best pictures from the title celebrations:

Flares were lit outside Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Thousands of fans joined in the celebrations (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was the side’s first title win in the Premier League era (Martin Rickett/PA)

Supporters congregated shortly after the final whistle in the Chelsea v Man City game (Martin Rickett/PA)

The celebrations continued into Thursday evening (Martin Rickett/PA)

Flares were lit and flags waved (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool fans celebrated (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool fans wore masks of Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)

The season was impacted by the coronavirus (Martin Rickett/PA)

Some wore T-shirts marking the triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool fans let off flares outside Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fans wore Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah masks (Martin Rickett/PA)

Supporters young and old joined in the party (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fireworks were set off (Martin Rickett/PA)

The side have only lost one game all season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool recorded 28 wins from their 31 games so far (Martin Rickett/PA)

Some supporters were seen in retro Liverpool kits (Martin Rickett/PA)

While others climbed onto the gates of Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

St George’s Hall in the city was lit up (Martin Rickett/PA)

The side last won the league title 30 years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)