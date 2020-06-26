Menu

Advertising

In pictures: Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League triumph

UK News | Published:

The Anfield side secured the title after Chelsea beat Manchester City.

Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield

Liverpool secured the Premier League title after a dominant season, with fans gathering around Anfield once the news was confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were assured of their 19th league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City on Thursday night.

Here are some of the best pictures from the title celebrations:

Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Flares were lit outside Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Thousands of fans joined in the celebrations (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
It was the side’s first title win in the Premier League era (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Supporters congregated shortly after the final whistle in the Chelsea v Man City game (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
The celebrations continued into Thursday evening (Martin Rickett/PA)

Advertising

Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Flares were lit and flags waved (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Liverpool fans celebrated (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Liverpool fans wore masks of Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
The season was impacted by the coronavirus (Martin Rickett/PA)

Advertising

Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Some wore T-shirts marking the triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Liverpool fans let off flares outside Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Fans wore Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah masks (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Supporters young and old joined in the party (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Fireworks were set off (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
The side have only lost one game all season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Liverpool recorded 28 wins from their 31 games so far (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Some supporters were seen in retro Liverpool kits (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
While others climbed onto the gates of Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
St George’s Hall in the city was lit up (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
The side last won the league title 30 years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool fans outside Anfield
And the supporters defied lockdown to party (Martin Rickett/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News