Glasgow stabbing attack: What we know so far

Six people are in hospital with stab wounds and the suspect has been shot dead by police following a knife attack in Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

– Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot by an armed unit after six people were stabbed.

– The incident took place at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street at approximately 12.50pm.

– All six injured people were men, aged 17, 18, 20, 38, 42 and 53, and are being treated in hospital for their injuries.

(PA Graphics)

– One of the casualties was a 42-year-old police officer, who is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

– Following the shooting of the suspect, Police Scotland believe there is no further danger to the public.

– The incident is not being treated as terror-related at this stage of the investigation.

– The hotel was being used by the Mears Group to house asylum seekers, who were moved there during the coronavirus pandemic.

Armed police officers leave the Park Inn hotel in West George Street (Andrew Milligan/PA)

– Police Scotland’s assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said that officers were at the scene within two minutes, with armed response arriving “shortly afterwards”.

– West George Street remains cordoned off by police, with forensics officers carrying out investigations in the area.

– First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “shocked and saddened” by the incident and praised the police’s “professionalism and calm handling” of the situation.

– Ms Sturgeon urged people not to speculate about the incident or share unconfirmed reports.

The scene in West George Street (Andrew Milligan/PA)

– One witness, who gave his name as John, told the PA news agency he saw two people stabbed in the hotel and described the reception area as being covered in blood.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with the First Minister to “express his concern and his sympathies” to those affected, Ms Sturgeon said.

– On Twitter, Mr Johnson wrote: “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. “Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.”

– Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Extremely concerning reports about an incident in the West George Street area of Glasgow. My thoughts are with all of those who are involved. Please follow the @GreaterGlasgPol advice and avoid the area.”