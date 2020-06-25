Woman dies at Worthing beach as temperatures hit 28C

A woman has died at a beach in Sussex on Thursday afternoon.

Ambulance staff and police were called to a “serious incident” on Worthing seafront at about midday.

The air ambulance was seen landing and taking off from the beach as emergency services responded to the incident.

Despite the best efforts of people trying to save her life, the woman died at the scene.

Emergency services responded to an incident on Worthing seafront around midday today. A woman, believed to be in her 50s, is reported to have suffered a medical episode and has sadly died. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/YIeuOvSPx9 — Adur&Worthing Police (@AdurWorthingPol) June 25, 2020

It comes as the UK experiences a heatwave, with temperatures hitting 28C (82.4F) in Worthing.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “Sadly, despite the efforts of everyone at the scene a woman has sadly died.”

The woman is believed to be in her 50s.

Advertising

While the cause of death remains unclear, Sussex Police said she is reported to have suffered a “medical episode”.

Their spokesman added: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

The pebbled beaches of the seaside town have been a popular destination for those seeking some early summer sun as lockdown restrictions have eased.