Supercar wrecked in motorway crash 20 minutes into first trip

The owner of a brand new Lamborghini has been left counting the cost after the supercar was wrecked in a motorway crash.

Police in West Yorkshire posted pictures of the remains of the sports car on social media after the shunt on the M1 near Wakefield on Wednesday.

Officers said the Lamborghini driver stopped in the outside lane due to some kind of mechanical breakdown and was hit by a van from behind.

The Lamborghini was just 20 minutes into its first trip when the incident occurred (WYP Roads Policing Unit/PA)

And they said it was only 20 minutes old.

They said on Twitter: “M1 Ossett today – It’s only a car! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried.”

The dark grey supercar is estimated to have cost just over £200,000 – a sum which could buy you a detached house in that part of West Yorkshire.