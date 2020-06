Britain is basking in another day of hot weather, with thousands of people heading to the coast and other beauty spots to enjoy the sunshine.

But sunseekers are urged to keep a safe distance from others amid the coronavirus pandemic, and avoid crowded places.

The sunshine is likely to be replaced by heavy rain and thunderstorms in many places later on Thursday.

A stunning sunrise marked the dawn of another hot day in Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humpreys/PA)

There were large crowds on Brighton beach by mid-morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Thursday is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far, with many cooling off with a dip in the sea (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Zachary Bower, four, and Isabelle Bower, eight, enjoy making sandcastles on Bridlington beach in East Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bridlington sunseekers were reminded to keep their distance from others (Danny Lawson/PA)

Advertising

Oliva Atkins, 10, keeps cool in the sea at the East Yorkshire resort (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bournemouth beach was packed once again as sunseekers made the most of the good weather (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There appeared to be little room left on the sand as beach-goers continued to arrive in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Things were rather more sedate in Cheshire, as a boat meandered along the Bridgewater Canal in Walton Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)

Advertising

A mother duck and her ducklings also enjoyed the peaceful surroundings on the canal (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Clapham Common in south London, Zed the black labrador cooled off with a splash into the pond (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It might have been the hottest day of the year in some parts, but small patches of snow remain on the hills of Glencoe in the Highlands (Jane Barlow/PA)

Andy Meldrum, owner of the Glencoe Mountain Resort, skied on some of the remaining snow and was able to do so in shorts thanks to the bright sunshine (Jane Barlow/PA)