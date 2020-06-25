Menu

Advertising

Family pays tribute to 10-year-old boy after loch death

UK News | Published:

Michael Heeps from High Valleyfield in Fife died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lubnaig.

Michael Heeps

A family has paid tribute to a “much-loved” 10-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a loch.

Emergency services were called to Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, at 5.35pm on Wednesday but were unable to save the youngster.

He has now been named as Michael Heeps from High Valleyfield in Fife.

His family paid tribute saying: “He was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin x”

A Police Scotland statement said: “The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News