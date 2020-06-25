Family in tribute to ‘doting dad’ and children killed in Father’s Day crash

The family of a man who died alongside his two children in a Father’s Day road crash have said their “whole world has been turned upside down”.

Joshua Flynn, 37, his son Coby-Jay, 15, and daughter Skylar, 12, died along with their beloved family dog Troy while out walking on Abbey Road in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

In a statement released by Cumbria Police, the family paid tribute to the “doting dad” and his children.

The family of three pedestrians who died following a collision on Abbey Road, Dalton on the 21st June have paid tribute to their lives. “From the minute we received this terrible news our whole world has been turned upside down"https://t.co/WT9HMJfrYu pic.twitter.com/sDCE6V4H82 — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) June 24, 2020

They said: “From the minute we received this terrible news our whole world has been turned upside down and no words can describe how devastated we are feeling.

“We are utterly heartbroken and upset by the loss of Joshua, Coby-Jay and Skylar.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of support, the cards and donations received.

“Joshua was a family man and a good guy. He would do absolutely anything for anyone and was a genuine, lovely man.

“He was a loving husband and doting dad.

“Joshua was fitness mad and loved going to the gym and exercising.

“Coby-Jay was a typical teenager, obsessed with computers and computer games, in particular his Nintendo.

“He was a lovely young man, kind, happy and upbeat.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene on Abbey Road, Dalton-in-Furness (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

“Skylar like any young girl at the moment was Tik Tok mad. Like her brother, she enjoyed playing on computer games in particular Roblox – exchanging pets.

“She was always so happy with a lovely smile on her face.”

The family also paid tribute to Yorkshire terrier Troy, who was described as “another member of the family” and “such a good and well behaved lad”.

The driver of the Peugeot 206 involved, a 47-year-old man from the local area, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Police are continuing to urge anyone who witnessed the incident or the vehicle in the area to contact police on SCIU@cumbria.police.uk, or to call 101 referencing incident 124 of June 21.