Boy, 10, dies after getting into difficulty in loch

UK News | Published:

Emergency services were called to Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, on Wednesday afternoon.

A 10-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a loch in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, at 5.35pm on Wednesday, but were unable to save the youngster.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 10-year-old boy has died following an incident in Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, on Wednesday 24 June 2020.

“Emergency services were called around 5.35pm to reports of a child experiencing difficulty in the water.

“Sadly, the boy died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

