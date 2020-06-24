Menu

What can you expect when pubs, bars and restaurants reopen?

UK News | Published:

Live music and performances are out but guestbooks for all visitors – to contact customers in case of a new outbreak – are in.

Raising a pint

The Government has published its latest detailed guidance to allow pubs, bars and restaurants in England to reopen from July 4.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the details on what we can expect.

What’s in?

Face coverings for staff – but not clinical face masks and other PPE which are needed in hospitals.

Working from home – unlikely to be an option for most hospitality workers, but it should be encouraged where possible.

Guestbook – venues should keep a record of all their customers for 21 days in order to help the NHS trace any outbreaks.

Bar owner in facemask
Bar staff will be required to wear face masks (Joe Giddens/PA)

One-way systems – single-direction traffic inside pubs and restaurants can ensure people do not cross paths.

Extra parking – more parking spaces and bike racks will help customers and staff avoid public transport.

Queues – these should be outside and protected from traffic.

Hand sanitiser – customers should be encouraged to clean their hands when coming into a venue.

Sanitising hands
Customers and staff will be encouraged to regularly use hand sanitiser (PA)

Apps – orders should be placed without contact and from the table, including via smartphone apps.

Shift patterns – staff should ideally work with the same team members each time they come to work, to avoid unnecessary contact.

What’s out?

Live performances – drama, comedy and music in front of a live audience is not allowed.

Packed venues – even when it is possible to seat lots of people safely inside, it might be unsafe for them to travel to or enter the venue.

Self-service – diners should not be allowed to fetch their own cutlery, condiments or food.

Ketchup bottles – only disposable condiments should be used, or non-disposable condiment containers should be cleaned after each use.

Condiments
Condiments should no longer be shared by customers (PA)

Walls – outdoor areas should be well ventilated, which could involve “increasing the open sides of a covered area”, the guidance said.

Lots of waiters – tables should be served by the same person each time.

Toilet doors – customer toilets should be well ventilated, including “fixing doors open where appropriate”.

Loud music – people should not have to raise their voices, which can increase transmission.

