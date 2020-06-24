Teenage girl undergoing surgery after shotgun and pipe bomb attack outside house

A teenage girl is undergoing surgery to remove shotgun pellets after an attack in which two pipe bombs were also thrown at a house.

West Midlands Police said the devices failed to go off and the Army’s bomb squad was called in to make the explosives safe.

The girl was “caught in the crossfire”, police said, after a shotgun was “fired at visitors to the address”.

The incident unfolded in Coronation Road, Tipton, just after midnight on Wednesday.

#APPEAL | An address in Coronation Road, #Tipton remains sealed off this afternoon (24 June) after explosive devices… Posted by Sandwell Police on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

In a statement, police said: “Unfortunately, a teenage girl was caught in the crossfire and was hit by shotgun pellets.

“She remains in hospital for surgery to remove some of the pellets. No-one else was injured.

“Two pipe bombs were also thrown towards the property, however these did not detonate and have been recovered for forensic examination.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called at 12.06am, sending a doctor, paramedics and other specialist resources to the scene.

A busy night for some of our duty teams! Glad we could help @WMPolice this morning dealing with some suspect devices, and keeping the public safe. #ArmyBombDisposal #MACA @jesip999 @RHQ_The_RLC @BritishArmy ??? — 11 EOD & Search Regiment (@11_EOD_Regiment) June 24, 2020

She added: “We treated a teenage girl for injuries not believed to be serious before taking her to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

“A man and woman were also treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”

A house on the street remains sealed off while forensics experts carry out examinations.

West Midlands Police added: “We are in the early stages of this inquiry and detectives are examining CCTV and asking anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch via live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 44 of 24/6.”