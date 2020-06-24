Main changes as further easing of lockdown in Scotland announced

Scotland’s First Minister has set out more dates for easing of restrictions within phase two of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon also revealed some further information on timings for phase three.

– July 3

Travel for leisure and recreation will no longer be limited to five miles and self-catering holiday accommodation will be reopened, although the First Minister urged people to use “good judgment”.

– July 6

Outdoor hospitality premises such as beer gardens are expected to reopen.

– July 10

People can meet in extended groups outdoors with physical distancing.

Households can meet indoors with up to a maximum of two other households, with physical distancing.

– July 13

Organised outdoor contact sports for children and young people should be able to resume, subject to guidance.

Non-essential shops within shopping centres are also expected to reopen.

Non-aerosol routine care dental care will return.

– July 15

Pubs should reopen indoors from July 15 (Nick Potts/PA)

Hairdressers and barbers will reopen, as will indoor pubs and restaurants on a limited basis.

Early learning and childcare services will be able to resume but it is likely capacity will remain restricted, to begin with.

Scotland’s tourism sector is due to reopen, including holiday accommodation.

Museums, galleries, monuments, cinemas and libraries will also be able to reopen with precautions in place – for example, tickets being secured in advance.

All childcare providers can open, subject to individual provider arrangements.

– No dates for return

Theatres, bingo halls, nightclubs, casinos and other entertainment venues will not reopen until a later date.

No dates have been announced for the resumption of communal worship, indoor live entertainment venues, outdoor live events “under certain conditions”, and indoor gyms.

Restrictions on attendance at weddings and funerals will also remain.

Changes to these activities are unlikely to take effect before July 23.