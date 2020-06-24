London City Airport’s most popular route to reopen on July 13

London City Airport’s most popular route will reopen on July 13 when KLM resumes flights to and from Amsterdam.

The Dutch airline said it will initially operate a single daily service between the airports, with frequency expected to increase as demand for travel returns.

More than 660,000 passengers flew on the route in 2019.

??✈️?? KLM returns to LCY We're delighted to announce that our friends at @KLM will resume flights between central London and Amsterdam from 13th July. Find out more here:https://t.co/zXtVGPlhF3@KLM_UK pic.twitter.com/Xw1ZpE0xjH — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) June 24, 2020

London City Airport reopened on Sunday after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KLM’s general manager for the UK and Ireland, Benedicte Duval, said: “With borders starting to reopen and travel restrictions beginning to ease, safety is a prerequisite for KLM as we gradually resume travel.

“After this challenging period, we are delighted to be able to resume operations from central London.

“Our partnership with London City Airport has been a huge success since we first launched the route in February 2016.

Advertising

“Pre-Covid, we were operating up to nine flights a day so we look forward to increasing capacity in line with demand over the coming months.

“As we all adapt to this new environment, I can assure you that all KLM staff, both on the ground and on board, are committed to guaranteeing our passengers the highest levels of health and safety.”

London City Airport’s chief commercial officer, Richard Hill, said: “KLM’s return to London City Airport is another positive sign of recovery as we resume passenger flights.

Advertising

“We have been working hard with our airline partners to re-establish routes and this is an important milestone, restoring a very popular connection between two of Europe’s most important cities.

“With the UK Government looking likely to announce air bridges soon, and given the significance and popularity of this connection, it’s crucial that the Netherlands is covered.

“In order that passengers can book in confidence, we have put in place a range of measures at the airport to help keep them safe while not sacrificing the speed through the airport which passengers have always valued and is now more important than ever.”

British Airways subsidiary BA CityFlyer will resume flights at the airport next month.