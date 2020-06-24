Harry and Meghan join youth group to make meals for needy in Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rolled up their sleeves to help a youth organisation cook meals in Los Angeles, as it is revealed they have signed with a speaking agency which represents the Obamas and Clintons.

Meghan and Harry joined members of Homeboy Industries on Tuesday in a cooking session for the organisation’s Feed Hope programme, which provides food to those in need in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pictures from the event showed the couple wearing aprons, face masks and hair nets as they made pastries and prepared food parcels with around two dozen members of the Homeboy team.

Meanwhile, the PA news agency understands the couple has signed with New York-based Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements, after it was reported by the LA Times.

As they carve out their new careers since stepping back from royal duties, it is understood that they will be engaging in keynote speeches and moderated panel discussions with a focus on social issues such as racial justice.

Homeboy is run by Father Greg Boyle, who previously worked with Meghan and her mother in a cooking workshop nearly 20 years ago, and a representative for the couple said Meghan remembers the tamale recipe she learned there to this day.

Father Boyle, who has worked closely with Meghan’s alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just ‘Harry and Meghan’ to the homies.

“They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the bakery and cafe. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality.”

Harry and Meghan’s spokesman said “the duchess mentioned that the spirit and style reminded her of the times she visited the Luminary Bakery in London”, a social enterprise that offers disadvantaged women in the UK new opportunities.

The Duchess during her visit to the Luminary Bakery in Camden (@SussexRoyal/PA Media)

The former actress, the first mixed race person in modern history to marry a senior British royal, has been outspoken on racism in society.

She delivered an impassioned Black Lives Matter speech to her old high school, in which she shared her “absolute devastation” at racial divisions and the death of George Floyd in the US.

Mariana Enriquez, manager at Homegirl Cafe, said: “It was remarkable to share our Feed Hope programme with Harry and Meghan.

“They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honoured they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey today. We will never forget it.”