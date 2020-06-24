Coronavirus deaths in Scotland at lowest weekly total since lockdown began

Scotland has recorded its lowest weekly number of coronavirus deaths since lockdown began in March, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The figure has dropped for the eighth week in a row, according to analysis published as Scotland’s death toll reached 4,119.

NRS figures show there were 49 deaths related to Covid-19 registered between June 15 and 21, a decrease of 21 from the previous seven days.

47% registered in care homes

46% in hospitals

7% at home or non-institutional settings

The overall death toll for the disease in Scotland is up from 4,070 last week.

More than three-quarters (77%) of those who died were aged 75 and over.

The NRS figures also show 47% of coronavirus-linked deaths across Scotland in the week to June 21 were in care homes, down from 50% the previous week.

The number of deaths in care homes fell for an eighth week, by 15 to 20.

Some 46% of deaths were in hospitals, up from 40% the previous week, while 7% were at home or in non-institutional settings, down from 10% the week before.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland from June 15 to 21 was 1,058, up 24 on the previous week and 4% higher than the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years.

The NRS figures are published weekly and account for all fatalities registered in Scotland when Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland (HPS) figures because they include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.