Search under way after kayak found drifting off Isle of Wight
Two lifeboats are combing the seas off Fishbourne after the sea kayak was spotted by a passing vessel early on Tuesday.
A search is under way after a kayak was spotted drifting off the Isle of Wight early on Tuesday morning.
Two lifeboats are combing the seas off Fishbourne after the sea kayak was spotted by a passing vessel.
HM Coastguard has put out an appeal for information.
Pictures of the orange kayak were shared by the Coastguard with the appeal.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Solent Coastguard Operations Centre on 02392 552100.
