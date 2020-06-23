Search under way after kayak found drifting off Isle of Wight

A search is under way after a kayak was spotted drifting off the Isle of Wight early on Tuesday morning.

Two lifeboats are combing the seas off Fishbourne after the sea kayak was spotted by a passing vessel.

HM Coastguard has put out an appeal for information.

⚠️ Request for information ⚠️ This sea kayak was spotted drifting off #Fishbourne #IsleofWight by a passing vessel early this morning. Two lifeboats are searching the area. If you have any information, please contact Solent Coastguard Operations Centre on 02392 552100. pic.twitter.com/IfHXI5M6aA — HM Coastguard (@HMCoastguard) June 23, 2020

Pictures of the orange kayak were shared by the Coastguard with the appeal.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Solent Coastguard Operations Centre on 02392 552100.