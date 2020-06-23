Protection packs and visors: How hairdressing will change in the new normal

Hairdressers wearing plastic visors, “personal protection packs” and a ban on magazines could be the new normal for some salons in England when they reopen next month.

Salon owners, including the international hairdressing chain Toni&Guy, have revealed what changes are likely to be in place for customers looking to fix their lockdown haircuts come July 4.

Here is what customers can expect.

How can I book an appointment?

Hairdressers will wear face visors and aprons (Jonathan Brady/PA)

While the booking system for most hairdressers will continue to be over the phone or online, managing to get an appointment could be difficult for the first few weeks.

Hellen Ward, co-founder of Richard Ward Hair and Metrospa in Chelsea, London, said there were 2,500 people on her waiting list, while other salon owners said they were fully booked for the first two weeks of July.

What about hair consultations?

Hair consultations will no longer take place in the salon, according to Toni&Guy chief executive officer Nigel Darwin.

They will instead be carried out over the phone or online prior to the customer’s appointment to reduce the amount of time spent in the salon.

Customers could also be required to wear face coverings (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Can I still read a magazine while I wait?

Toni&Guy said it would be removing magazines from its salons during the “initial period” of reopening, and would offer fewer refreshments to customers.

The company said this was to ensure clients can see the cleanliness of the salon and feel confident in the safety of their visit.

What will hairdressers wear?

Belle Cannan, co-founder of Salon Sloane in Chelsea, London, joked that her staff will look like they are going into an “operating theatre” due to the personal protective equipment (PPE) they will be required to wear.

At her salon, stylists will have to put on a see-through plastic visor to cover their faces, while Toni&Guy said its staff will wear facemasks and single-use aprons.

Hairdressers will also be required to wash their hands regularly and clean down their workspace after finishing with a client.

Workspaces will be cleaned after every customer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Will I have to wear PPE?

At Richard Ward Hair and Metrospa, customers will be issued with a free personal protection pack, which will include a face covering.

The pack, which doubles up as a bag, will include a disposable cape and towel, which customers will be required to take with them when they leave.

The company said it would await further Government guidance to determine whether customers will be required to wear the covering.

Toni&Guy said it was also supplying single-use packs which will be placed at each work station and will contain face masks, towels and a hand sanitiser.