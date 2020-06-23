Advertising
In Pictures: Cooling down as a heatwave looms
Animals and humans alike were seen splashing around as the temperatures rose.
With the UK on the brink of a heatwave, watering holes and beaches proved a popular draw for humans and animals alike on Tuesday.
While coronavirus social distancing measures keep swimming pools shut, the chance to cool down outdoors were grabbed by many with temperatures forecast to climb into the mid-30s this week.
The hottest day of the year could be recorded several times over as the mercury climbs towards 34 degrees in the south of the UK by Thursday, but the record for the hottest June day ever looks set to remain in tact, as temperatures will not quite reach the 35.6c seen in 1976.
