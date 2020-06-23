In Pictures: Cooling down as a heatwave looms

With the UK on the brink of a heatwave, watering holes and beaches proved a popular draw for humans and animals alike on Tuesday.

While coronavirus social distancing measures keep swimming pools shut, the chance to cool down outdoors were grabbed by many with temperatures forecast to climb into the mid-30s this week.

The hottest day of the year could be recorded several times over as the mercury climbs towards 34 degrees in the south of the UK by Thursday, but the record for the hottest June day ever looks set to remain in tact, as temperatures will not quite reach the 35.6c seen in 1976.

Seto, an Indian rhinoceros, splashes around at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley (Jacob King/PA)

Sunanda and Seto made the most of a mud bath at the park as the temperatures reached the mid-20s (Jacob King/PA)

The giraffes seemed happier shooting the breeze on dry land… (Jacob King/PA)

…And took time for a tree-top snack (Jacob King/PA)

Elsewhere, sunseekers took to the sands (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Advertising

People walk around the sea pool in Margate on the Kent coast (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Shade was in short supply at some coastal spots on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Bournemouth beach proved popular (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People play beach volleyball on Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Advertising

The hottest day of the year could be recorded several times over as the mercury climbs towards 34 degrees in the south of the UK by Thursday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The record for the hottest June day ever looks set to remain in tact, as temperatures will not quite reach the 35.6c seen in 1976 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The waters off Tynemouth beach in the North East were warm enough for a sunrise splash (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tuesday’s top temperature is expected to be around 29C in the South East (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Temperatures are expected to rise through the week (Gareth Fuller/PA)