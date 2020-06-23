Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Cooling down as a heatwave looms

UK News | Published:

Animals and humans alike were seen splashing around as the temperatures rose.

Indian rhinos Sunanda and Seto cool down at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley

With the UK on the brink of a heatwave, watering holes and beaches proved a popular draw for humans and animals alike on Tuesday.

While coronavirus social distancing measures keep swimming pools shut, the chance to cool down outdoors were grabbed by many with temperatures forecast to climb into the mid-30s this week.

The hottest day of the year could be recorded several times over as the mercury climbs towards 34 degrees in the south of the UK by Thursday, but the record for the hottest June day ever looks set to remain in tact, as temperatures will not quite reach the 35.6c seen in 1976.

Summer weather June 23rd 2020
Seto, an Indian rhinoceros, splashes around at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
Sunanda and Seto made the most of a mud bath at the park as the temperatures reached the mid-20s (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
The giraffes seemed happier shooting the breeze on dry land… (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
…And took time for a tree-top snack (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
Elsewhere, sunseekers took to the sands (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Advertising

Summer weather June 23rd 2020
People walk around the sea pool in Margate on the Kent coast (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
Shade was in short supply at some coastal spots on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
Bournemouth beach proved popular (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
People play beach volleyball on Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Advertising

Summer weather June 23rd 2020
The hottest day of the year could be recorded several times over as the mercury climbs towards 34 degrees in the south of the UK by Thursday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
The record for the hottest June day ever looks set to remain in tact, as temperatures will not quite reach the 35.6c seen in 1976 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
The waters off Tynemouth beach in the North East were warm enough for a sunrise splash (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
Tuesday’s top temperature is expected to be around 29C in the South East (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
Temperatures are expected to rise through the week (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather June 23rd 2020
The country is braced for a June heatwave (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News