Women sought after car crashes into children’s nursery

Police are hunting for two women who fled after a car crashed through the wall of a children’s nursery.

The grey Vauxhall Zafira smashed through a fence before hitting the building on Saturday June 13.

The aftermath of the incident is shown in a picture released by police on Monday, with a gaping hole in the side of the nursery.

The nursery, in Burgess Hill in West Sussex, was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

Now police want to identify two women as they continue to search for the culprits.

The two occupants of the car – both women wearing white dresses with bold flowers on them – made off from the scene, Sussex Police said on Monday.

Anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or video footage which could assist in identifying the two women involved is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 734 of 13/06.