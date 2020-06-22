What the papers say – June 22

The front pages are largely concerned with what authorities knew about the man alleged to have killed three people in Forbury Gardens prior to Saturday’s attack.

The i reports the suspect had been under surveillance prior to the incident, while the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror say he was on the “radar” of intelligence services.

Monday's front page: Park terror suspect had been under surveillance#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/in0sooWbkf — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 21, 2020

The Guardian also reports the man was on MI5’s “radar” and The Times says he told the agency he had “fought for and against Isis and was assessed as having mental health issues”.

Guardian front page, Monday 22 June 2020: Suspect in Reading park attack 'was on MI5 radar' pic.twitter.com/dbELaw2Zix — The Guardian (@guardian) June 21, 2020

The Times 22/6/20 Khairi Saadallah told MI5 that he had fought for and against Isis and was assessed as having mental health issues. One of the victims was a teacher, James Furlong (inset). #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/h8l7fD6yF3 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 21, 2020

Advertising

The Libyan man accused of the fatal assaults was investigated over “links with Middle East jihadis”, according to The Independent which cites security sources.

Monday’s Independent: Suspect on MI5 radar over ‘foreign terror plan’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lyPA7WrkiA — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 21, 2020

Surveillance of the suspect prior to the attack also leads the Daily Express, which along with Metro notes one of the victims was a “kind and inspiring” school teacher.

Monday’s Daily Express: Terror attack suspect known to MI5 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Pap7lV59Cj — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 21, 2020

Advertising

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is “poised to cut spending after summer of stimulus” in his Autumn budget, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday June 22 https://t.co/3Woscmk9pG pic.twitter.com/ShrIeH9WCz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 21, 2020

And the Daily Star pays tribute to frontline health workers as it reports on three “NHS angels” leading Britons in a “run to the sun” as Spain reopens for tourists.