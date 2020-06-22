Searches continue for missing swimmer at Durdle Door

Searches are continuing for a man who went missing while swimming at Durdle Door.

The coastguard received a 999 call at 5.45pm on Sunday from a man who said his brother had gone under the water and disappeared while swimming near the beauty spot.

Two rescue helicopters, as well as RNLI lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams, conducted an extensive search that evening but the man was not found.

#LatestNews – Officers have been carrying out searches for a man who has gone missing in the water at Durdle Door on 21 June. Anyone with info or knowledge as to his whereabouts is asked to contact quoting 21:331. Read more: https://t.co/asaOJi9XAC — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) June 22, 2020

On Monday, Dorset Police said searches were continuing for the man, who is aged in his 20s and from London.

The man is reported to have been swimming with two other people when he got into difficulty.

Chief Inspector Stu Pitman, of Dorset Police, said: “Searches are continuing today in the area to try and locate the missing man.

“I would urge anyone with information that may assist our inquiries to please get in touch.”

Advertising

Crowds have flocked to beaches and cliffs at Durdle Door over the past few months as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

At the end of last month, three people suffered serious injuries at the Dorset beauty spot after leaping from the top of the limestone arch, which is 200ft high.

Thousands of people were evacuated from the beach and surrounding cliff area to allow air ambulances to land.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is asked to contact Dorset Police, quoting incident number 21:331.