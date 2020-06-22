NHS stories of ‘hope’ displayed at London’s Piccadilly Circus

A photo project celebrating “stories of hope” from the NHS is being screened at London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Launching on Monday, more than 12,000 photos and stories have been collected for the project from key workers, carers, patients and NHS staff, which will be displayed at the central London location.

The Piccadilly Lights interactive mosaic art project, Rainbows For The NHS, in Piccadilly Circus (Ocean Outdoors/PA)

The Rainbows For The NHS installation, which was described as a “testament to this important moment in history”, will be displayed in the capital for one week.

The interactive mosaic art project was created by Helen Marshall of The People’s Picture, who has previously produced photo mosaics celebrating the Queen Diamond Jubilee and the 100th anniversary of British women getting the right to vote.

A participant holds a rainbow beneath the photo of himself on Piccadilly Lights (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“As an artist, I was really moved by the collective creative response of the nation to the pandemic, and like everybody else I wanted to do something,” Ms Marshall said.

“I particularly wanted the NHS staff, key workers and carers’ stories to be highlighted.

“By collecting thousands of photos, videos and stories, I have created one giant interactive rainbow mosaic during my time in lockdown.”

The installation will appear in Piccadilly Circus until Sunday June 28 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The installation will appear on Piccadilly Lights until Sunday June 28, after which it will be available to view online.

Martin Machray, joint chief nurse for the NHS in London, said: “This is an inclusive and safe way for the nation to connect and thank our NHS, key workers and carers through art.

“It’s wonderful to have so many images and people represented; each an individual story of hope and testament to this important moment in history.”