Man arrested over east Surrey attempted murder

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman in east Surrey was taken to hospital in a serious condition, police said.

Surrey Police said the man was arrested after the incident in Warren Road, Reigate, at about 5.40pm on Sunday.

Enquiries are continuing after the arrest of the man, who is from Reigate.

Police added the alleged victim remained in a serious condition in hospital.

Any person with information about the incident is asked to phone police on 101 and quote reference PR/20143639.