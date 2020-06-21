Menu

One man dead and another in hospital after shooting in Manchester

UK News | Published:

Gunshots were reported in the Moss Side area.

A 36-year-old man has died after being shot in Manchester, police said.

A second victim, aged 21, is in a life-threatening condition after the incident which is believed to have taken place in the Moss Side area of the city.

A scene of crime officer takes photos at the site of a fatal shooting in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Greater Manchester Police said the men attended hospital with gunshot wounds at around 1am on Sunday.

The force said there was an “increased police presence in the Moss Side area where this incident is believed to have taken place”.

