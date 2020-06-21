No new deaths of coronavirus patients in Scotland for fifth day this month

No deaths of patients in Scotland who have tested positive for coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

A total of 2,472 patients north of the border have died after testing positive for Covid-19, no change on Saturday’s figure.

This marks the fifth day in June when the death total has not changed.

The Scottish Government’s daily statistical update indicates 18,156 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 26 from 18,130 the previous day.

Of those who have tested positive, 518 were in hospital on Saturday night.

A total of 16 patients were in intensive care with either confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of two in 24 hours.

As of 2pm today 231,525 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus 213,369 confirmed negative18,156 positive 2,472 patients who tested positive have sadly died. Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth update ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/UCjoKGHVmk — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 21, 2020

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has regularly sounded a note of caution on the figures of deaths registered at the weekend, saying they tend to be artificially low.

The update comes as Scotland prepares for further lockdown easing measures to come into force on Monday.

These include places of worship being able to reopen for private prayer with enhanced hygiene measures and physical distancing in place.

Face coverings will become mandatory on public transport from the same date in a bid to suppress transmission of the virus.

Scotland’s national railway operator ScotRail will provide free face masks at 18 of its busiest stations for a limited period from Monday to help passengers comply with the new rule.