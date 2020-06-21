Murdered garda was a gentlemen who never let anyone walk alone, funeral told

Murdered garda Colm Horkan was one of nature’s gentlemen who never let his family or friends walk alone, a state funeral has heard.

Gardai lined the streets as the coffin carrying Mr Horkan was carried through his home town ahead of the funeral in Charlestown, Co Mayo.

The coffin of the detective garda was draped in the Irish flag with his cap and gloves laid on the top.

Mr Horkan, 49, was shot dead on Wednesday night in the town of Castlerea in Co Roscommon.

Among symbols left at the altar to represent his life at the beginning of the funeral service were his garda notebook, a GAA jersey from his home team in Charlestown and a Liverpool FC tie pin.

The funeral cortege of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Charlestown, Co Mayo before his funeral at St James’ church (Brian Lawless/PA)

His brother Dermot explained the significance of each.

With his voice breaking with emotion, he told the congregation: “The Liverpool motto ‘you’ll never walk alone’ summed up Colm perfectly – he never let any of his family or friends walk alone.”

In his homily, Monsignor Tommy Johnston described the garda as one of nature’s gentlemen.

“The gunshots that rang out in the early hours of Wednesday morning echoed not just in the town of Castlerea but right across the country, spreading a story of tragedy and sadness and the loss of life of a detective garda,” he said.

“Colm Horkan was a good man, one of nature’s gentlemen. That and more, as someone said.”

Detective Garda Colm Horkan (Garda/PA)

He added: “On Friday night, as his body was brought back home, hundreds of people lined the streets from the GAA pitch to his home. As the hearse passed on its way those lining the street joined in a silent walk of welcome for a man who was dearly loved and respected in the community.

“Old and young gathered for that walk with the various teams, senior and underage, women and men flanking the hearse and the following cars, a silent salute for a man whose voice was gentle and his approach respectful.

“That gentleness and respect earned the goodwill of so many and endeared him to young and old.”

A minute’s silence was observed inside the church and at Garda stations across the country as the service began at St James’ Church.

Floral tributes outside Ballaghaderreen garda station (Michael McCormack/PA)

President Michael D Higgins led a memorial service on the grounds of his residence at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid his respects at Garda headquarters in Dublin.

The Garda planned the funeral to ensure Mr Horkan was afforded formal state honours within the current coronavirus regulations on public gatherings.

Stephen Silver, 43, from Aughaward, Foxford in Co Mayo, was remanded in custody on Friday night charged with Mr Horkan’s murder.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered in Mayo and Roscommon to pay their respects to Mr Horkan.

Stephen Silver arrives at Castlerea District Court on Friday night to face a murder charge (Michael McCormack/PA)

There were emotional scenes in Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon as the hearse carrying his body made its way through the town towards his home in Charlestown.

The cortege was flanked by gardai on motorcycles while people lined the streets where Mr Horkan had worked for several years. Floral tributes were left outside Ballaghaderreen Garda station.

There were similar scenes late on Friday night in Charlestown as hundreds of people lined the streets as the hearse passed by.