Charles: British Red Cross is shining example of compassion in action

The Prince of Wales said the work of the British Red Cross “is a shining example of compassion in action” as he thanked staff and volunteers for their efforts in supporting vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, released during Loneliness Awareness Week, Charles praised the charity for its response since the start of the crisis.

The British Red Cross has been supporting people who are lonely through its coronavirus support line, distributing well-being packages and carrying out welfare checks on the most vulnerable people.

Charles said although people are apart during the coronavirus pandemic, the kindness of others has “brought us even closer together”.

“As president of the British Red Cross, I just wanted to take this moment to thank all the wonderfully dedicated volunteers and staff for their vital work during the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

“For 150 years, the British Red Cross has helped our country through its darkest times and this has been no exception.”

He added: “This is why I am so very proud of the marvellous work the British Red Cross is doing and how you have adapted your methods to the new conditions, through contacting people via phone and online; delivering well-being packages; staffing a national support line which provides callers with additional support in their local area, and through encouraging the public to carry out acts of kindness to make this whole challenge easier to bear.

Advertising

“The coronavirus may have kept us apart physically but kindness has surely brought us even closer together.

“The work of the British Red Cross is a shining example of compassion in action.

“So thank you more than I can possibly say for everything you have done, and are doing, to help all those who need it most.”

His comments come after a new report from the charity found 33% of people have not had a proper conversation with someone else in the last week and 41% of adults report feeling lonelier since lockdown.

More than a quarter of UK adults (28%) worry no-one would notice if something happened to them and a third (33%) fear their loneliness will get worse.