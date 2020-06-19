What the papers say – June 19

Farewells to Dame Vera Lynn and the Government’s contract tracing app problems feature prominently on the front pages on Friday.

The Daily Mirror pays tribute to Dame Vera after her death at 103, while the Daily Express leads with the Queen’s sorrow.

Metro devotes its front page to the wartime heroine.

And the Daily Mail carries a farewell headline of “Goodnight Sweetheart”, while leading with a story on the latest in a string of “corona fiascos” concerned the Government’s tracing app.

The Times also takes up that theme, reporting on a technology failure it says leaves the “virus tracing plan in disarray”.

The Times 19/6/20 Boris Johnson greets Emmanuel Macron, keeping at a social distance, at 10 Downing Street to commemorate the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulles 'Appel' speech. Photo : Times photographer Jack Hill#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/ujO4DV9N3m — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 18, 2020

The Independent also reports on the turmoil with the tracing app.

And the Daily Star leads on Dominic Raab’s misconception that taking a knee was inspired by Game of Thrones. On the heels of the Dominic Cummings scandal, they have called it “Dom & Dumber”.

Meanwhile, The Guardian leads on an internal review which suggests a “toxic culture” within the Labour Party was responsible for their heavy defeat in last December’s election.

Guardian front page, Friday 19 June 2020 – Revealed: the dysfunctional ‘toxic culture’ that led to Labour defeat pic.twitter.com/eB6gykpgvV — The Guardian (@guardian) June 18, 2020

The Daily Telegraph‘s main story concerns a promise of extra funding for schools to help children catch up on learning.

Friday’s Daily Telegraph: Extra £1bn for children to catch up on learning #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3nUSyR5UM5 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 18, 2020

The i, however, leads on doom and gloom in the school sector, saying millions of GCSE and A-level grade are likely to be marked down this year owing to overly-generous predictions by teachers.

Friday’s i: 2020 GCSE and A-level grades set to be cut #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tMUXEuwi1h — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 18, 2020

And the Financial Times reports on a drop in Wirecard shares amid warnings of missing funds.