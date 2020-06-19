Man shot dead in London suburb

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in a south-west London suburb.

Scotland Yard said the family of the victim are “devastated” following the incident in North Cheam in the early hours of Friday.

The man, who was believed to be aged in his mid-20s, was found with a gunshot wound in Brocks Drive after police, including armed officers, were called to the scene shortly after 1.10am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.45am.

His family have been informed but he has not yet been formally identified.

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation and at this time need to hear from residents or people who were walking or driving through Brocks Drive around the time of the incident.

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? No matter how insignificant it may seem, you could have crucial information.

“A man has lost his life in violent circumstances and his family have been devastated.

Advertising

“They need and deserve answers and the community can help us provide them.

“If you have information, video or images that could help us, please contact us immediately.”

Lines of officers on Brocks Drive in North Cheam, as they carried out fingertip searches behind a cordon (Helen William/PA)

No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place.

Advertising

A collection of colourful flowers had been laid by wellwishers alongside the police tape which marked off the crime scene.

Michelle Garland, 48, said her 24-year-old son heard the gunshot as he was going to work at a local supermarket.

The mother of four, who lives near the scene, said: “He heard a bang and thought it was an exhaust going off because we get a lot of boy racers coming down this road.

“Then when he came back, he said there is lots of police and stuff going on. He just did not realise it was a shooting.”

Supermarket worker Ms Garland said that she did not personally know the victim but she had seen him around and he “was a nice guy” who had “the nicest smile”.

She added: “No-one deserves that. It just makes you wonder was it targeted, because people do not just randomly go up and shoot someone – not in a place like this.

“This is definitely going to have an effect on people around here. It is community. When I moved here about 20 years ago, it was mainly white people but now there is a mix of people of different race and religions.

“I am definitely now going to lock my door – and that is the saddest thing because it will be bad for the community.

“My youngest son is 15 and he says he is too scared to come out of the house now.”

Two women who did not want to talk hugged in the street after they placed the flowers at the guarded police cordon.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said it was a “very pleasant suburban family area where nothing like this usually happens”.

A card pinned to some flowers read: “Feels like yesterday I heard your laugh. You will be missed by plenty.”

The message on another card said: “You was always smiley. I will miss your face.”