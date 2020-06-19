In Video: Enjoy the Red Arrows flypast over Paris and London from the cockpit

A colourful flypast by the Red Arrows and their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France, welcomed President Emmanuel Macron to London on Thursday.

Mr Macron was visiting the capital to mark the 80th anniversary of the wartime broadcast by General Charles de Gaulle, which rallied French people in the aftermath of the occupation of the country.

The teams, comprising 18 jets in total, first flew over Paris and then on to London.