In Pictures: A trip to the shops for William and Kate

UK News | Published:

The royal couple paid separate visits to a bakery and garden centre near their Norfolk home.

William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited shops local to their Norfolk home to hear how they have been coping during the coronavirus lockdown.

William visited Smiths Bakery in King’s Lynn on Friday, where he was given a birthday cake ahead of turning 38 on Sunday, and joked that his three children have been “attacking the kitchen” during lockdown.

Meanwhile, Kate visited Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday where she revealed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had been growing tomato plants from seed that were “as tall as them” already.

Royal visit in Norfolk
The Duke of Cambridge speaks to shop staff Sarah Easthall and Ted Bartram at Smiths Bakery (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal visit in Norfolk
The King’s Lynn bakery is owned by Paul and Teresa Brandon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal visit in Norfolk
Hand sanitiser was available at the shop’s entrance (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal visit in Norfolk
William bought some pain au chocolat and other pastries (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal visit in Norfolk
The royal used contactless to pay for his purchases (Aaron Chown/PA)

Royal visit in Norfolk
The duke was given a cake ahead of his 38th birthday on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal visit in Norfolk
Fully stocked with baked goods and his cake, William leaves Smiths (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal visit in Norfolk
The Duchess of Cambridge talks to members of staff at Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal visit in Norfolk
It was Kate’s first public engagement since lockdown (Aaron Chown/PA)

Royal visit in Norfolk
The duchess told owners Martin and Jennie Turner she loved coming to garden centres with her three children (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal visit in Norfolk
Social distancing was keenly observed (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal visit in Norfolk
Kate shared that Prince George likes playing with Venus flytraps when he visits garden centres (Aaron Chown/PA)
