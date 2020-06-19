Advertising
In Pictures: A trip to the shops for William and Kate
The royal couple paid separate visits to a bakery and garden centre near their Norfolk home.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited shops local to their Norfolk home to hear how they have been coping during the coronavirus lockdown.
William visited Smiths Bakery in King’s Lynn on Friday, where he was given a birthday cake ahead of turning 38 on Sunday, and joked that his three children have been “attacking the kitchen” during lockdown.
Meanwhile, Kate visited Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday where she revealed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had been growing tomato plants from seed that were “as tall as them” already.
