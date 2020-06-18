Macron thanks London for giving wartime French a platform to fight tyranny

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a passionate speech thanking London for giving his Second World War countrymen and women a voice and platform to fight Nazi tyranny.

Mr Macron praised the support the fledgling forces of Free France received from the UK, especially their “first weapon, a BBC microphone” used by General Charles de Gaulle to give his historic address.

The president marked the 80th anniversary of the broadcast, which rallied French people in the aftermath of the occupation of France, by visiting the capital – his first foreign visit since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath at the statue of Charles de Gaulle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Macron, speaking in French in the shadow of General de Gaulle’s statue in Carlton Gardens, in central London, where the Free French had their headquarters, said: “Yes, Britain gave shelter to France.

“This is where de Gaulle was able to form the first ranks of the French army which would go on fighting. The soldiers of London.

“This is where de Gaulle was able to call on the French people to join the resistance. The soldiers of the shadows.

“Because 80 years ago today, on June 18 1940, the United Kingdom gave Free France its first weapon, a BBC microphone.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall greet Emmanuel Macron (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“So the airwaves carried de Gaulle’s determined words and spirit of resistance, which built a bridge across the Channel for those refusing to be enslaved or give up their freedom.”

Behind the president was the framed insignia of France’s highest decoration,the Legion d’Honneur, awarded to London for its support of France during the Second World War.

Mr Macron had been welcomed to Britain for his brief visit by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who stood nearby.

Listening to the open-air address were French and British dignitaries including the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.