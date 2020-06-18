Lockdown will be eased further in Scotland from Friday, Sturgeon confirms

Lockdown restrictions in Scotland will be eased further, with people who live on their own or only with children under 18 able to form an “extended household group” from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

This means they can meet indoors without physical distancing and can stay overnight as part of moving into phase two of the Scottish Government’s four-step plan to gradually lift lockdown.

Announcing the changes in a statement at the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said there has been “clear and sustained” progress in tackling the virus.

As we move into phase 2 of our route map, changes to restrictions are happening in stages. Here are some of the restrictions that will change in Scotland from Friday 19 June ⬇ Full details ➡ https://t.co/Z4C4g5RG9T pic.twitter.com/ndNF3IZTYw — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 18, 2020

“Though we are moving to phase two today, we are still being cautious and we are not going to do everything at once,” she said.

“We will take a staged approach to avoid bearing all of the risk at the same time.”

Face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in Scotland from Monday, she announced.

Face coverings on public transport will become mandatory from Monday, previously having been recommended (Andrew Milligan/PA)

From Friday, people will be able to meet two other households at the same time while outside, with no more than eight people gathered at a time.

Scots are urged to stay within a roughly five-mile radius of their home for recreational purposes.

People will also be able to go inside to use the toilet when meeting in someone else’s garden, the First Minister added.

She also confirmed those who are in the shielding category will be able to go outside for exercise from Friday, as well as be able to meet people from one other household, as was the case for the general public in phase one, so long as social distancing measures are adhered to.

From Monday, the First Minister said, the Scottish construction sector will move to the next phase of its restart plan, dentists will be able to open, professional sport can resume and places of worship will be able to reopen – although only for individual prayer and not services.

From June 29, outdoor markets, playgrounds and sports facilities will reopen in Scotland, along with attractions such as zoos and “garden attractions”, although visitors should not travel more than five miles from their homes and tickets should be bought in advance.

Non-essential shops will also be able to open from this date if they have outdoor entrances and exits.

Restrictions on moving house will also be dropped and weddings will be allowed to go ahead but only if they are outdoors and with “limited numbers”.

Ms Sturgeon said there is “no date” for reopening beer gardens and outdoors spaces at restaurants, which had hoped to open.