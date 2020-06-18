In Pictures: The life of Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn, who has died at the age of 103, found fame as the singing morale-booster for British troops – and those waiting at home for their return – during the Second World War.

Born in East Ham, east London, she rose to popularity with her patriotic songs, including We’ll Meet Again, The White Cliffs Of Dover and There’ll Always Be An England – earning her the nickname The Forces’ Sweetheart.

Vera Lynn with her baby in 1946 (PA)

Dame Vera brings back memories for ex-servicemen during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 1950 (PA)

On stage at Grosvenor House in 1950 (PA)

Dame Vera Lynn with pop group Slade in 1973 (PA)

With Hughie Green and some of the Battle of Britain pilots attending the Battle of Britain 25th anniversary ball (PA)

Being invested a Dame Commander of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace in 1975 (PA)

Meeting the Queen Mother in 1995 (PA)

Blowing out birthday candles in 1997 at age 80 (PA)

She was named personality of the century in a nationwide poll (PA)

With former land girls at the Imperial War Museum (PA)

Meeting Second World War veteran Les May to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Dunkirk evacuation (PA)

As part of the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Britain with Captain John (‘Cat’s Eyes’) Cunningham (PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh shakes the hand of Dame Vera at a service in 2005 (PA)

Celebrating her 90th birthday with Baroness Thatcher at the Imperial War Museum (PA)

With the Queen, Bruce Forsyth and Claire Sweeney in 2005 (PA)

During a photocall to promote her autobiography, Some Sunny Day in 2009 (PA)

With her Investec Icon award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards 2010 (PA)

Skyping with pupils from her former east London school, Brampton Primary, on her 100th birthday (PA)