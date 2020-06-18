Menu

In Pictures: The life of Dame Vera Lynn

UK News | Published:

The Forces’ Sweetheart has died aged 103.

Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn, who has died at the age of 103, found fame as the singing morale-booster for British troops – and those waiting at home for their return – during the Second World War.

Born in East Ham, east London, she rose to popularity with her patriotic songs, including We’ll Meet Again, The White Cliffs Of Dover and There’ll Always Be An England – earning her the nickname The Forces’ Sweetheart.

Vera Lynn with her baby in 1946 (PA)
Vera Lynn with her baby in 1946 (PA)
Dame Vera Lynn
Dame Vera brings back memories for ex-servicemen during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 1950 (PA)
On stage at Grosvenor House in 1950 (PA)
On stage at Grosvenor House in 1950 (PA)
Dame Vera Lynn with Slade
Dame Vera Lynn with pop group Slade in 1973 (PA)
Dame Vera Lynn at 90
With Hughie Green and some of the Battle of Britain pilots attending the Battle of Britain 25th anniversary ball (PA)
Vera Lynn
Being invested a Dame Commander of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace in 1975 (PA)

DAME VERA LYNN AT 90
Meeting the Queen Mother in 1995 (PA)
DAME VERA LYNN AT 90
Blowing out birthday candles in 1997 at age 80 (PA)
DAME VERA LYNN AT 90 Dame Vera Lynn
She was named personality of the century in a nationwide poll (PA)
With former land girls at the Imperial War Museum (PA)
With former land girls at the Imperial War Museum (PA)

DAME VERA LYNN AT 90 Dame Vera Lynn Dunkirk
Meeting Second World War veteran Les May to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Dunkirk evacuation (PA)
DAME VERA LYNN AT 90 Spitfire Vera Lynn
As part of the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Britain with Captain John (‘Cat’s Eyes’) Cunningham (PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh shakes the hand of Dame Vera at a service in 2005 (PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh shakes the hand of Dame Vera at a service in 2005 (PA)
Forces sweetheart Dame Vera turns 90
Celebrating her 90th birthday with Baroness Thatcher at the Imperial War Museum (PA)
Dame Vera Lynn
With the Queen, Bruce Forsyth and Claire Sweeney in 2005 (PA)
Dame Vera Lynn book signing – London
During a photocall to promote her autobiography, Some Sunny Day in 2009 (PA)
O2 Silver Clef Awards 2010 – London
With her Investec Icon award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards 2010 (PA)
Dame Vera Lynn 100th birthday
Skyping with pupils from her former east London school, Brampton Primary, on her 100th birthday (PA)
VE Day 75th Anniversary
A picture issued ahead of the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May 2020 (Decca/PA)
UK News

