Six arrests as ‘far-right’ group clashes with police at refugee rally

Six arrests have been made “so far” after “racist thuggery” broke out in Glasgow.

No Evictions Glasgow was due to be protesting over the living conditions of refugees in George Square at around 6pm, despite saying it had been made aware far-right groups would be turning up an hour before.

Hundreds were at the scene on Wednesday as well as a large police presence with clashes breaking out.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: “We had an appropriate police presence in place to ensure public safety during the demonstrations in the George Square area on the evening of Wednesday.

“So far, six men have been arrested for minor public order offences and reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The majority of protesters have now left George Square and officers remain in the area for public reassurance.

“A review will be undertaken and should any further criminality be identified appropriate action will be taken.”

Police sealed off the area to traffic while the groups were there and the campaigners had to cut short their rally in George Square as it was deemed “unsafe”.

Demonstrators were escorted from the scene by police (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A statement posted on Twitter said: “It’s been decided the location of the demo at this time is not safe so we are going to leave the area as a group. If you haven’t made it in don’t try get in and stay away from the square. Try + make sure you are not alone if you are at the demo or in the vicinity.”

The campaigners continued their protest as they were escorted from the scene.

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf branded the other group “racist” and said arrests had been made.

He tweeted: “Briefed by Police Scotland on disorder in George Sq. Let’s not mince our words, this has nothing to do with statues and everything to do with racist thuggery. Police have made a number of arrests already and will continue to take all necessary action against those responsible.”

Mr Yousaf also said he understood most of the arrests were “loyalists”.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard condemned the violence as “bigotry”.

He tweeted: “The bigotry on display in Glasgow this evening has no place in a tolerant, open society and must be condemned.”