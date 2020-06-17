Matt Hancock apologises for breaking social distancing guidelines in Parliament

Matt Hancock has apologised for a “human mistake” after he was filmed breaking two-metre social distancing rules in the House of Commons.

Footage taken in Parliament shows the Health Secretary placing his arm around a fellow MP as he arrived for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Mr Hancock then stood well within two metres of his colleague while waiting to be seated, despite floor markings to guide MPs as they enter the chamber.

A third MP then appears to the pair’s right, and the MP Mr Hancock had placed his arm around steps back, appearing to do so to stay socially distant.

After the incident, Mr Hancock said in a statement: “I’m so sorry for a human mistake on my part.

“Like all of us, I instinctively wanted to reach out to a friend I’d just seen – in this case, for the first time in many weeks. I realised my mistake and corrected myself.

“It shows how hard social distancing can be but it is so important that we all keep trying to do our bit.”

Advertising

Hancock (left) before he walked to his seat in the Commons (UK Parliament)

Parliament advice on proceedings during the Covid-19 pandemic states the House of Commons’ physical proceedings should be socially distanced and “in line with public health guidance”.

Guidance from the Department of Health states people should stay two metres apart from anyone outside of their household – rules Mr Hancock has consistently promoted as Health Secretary.